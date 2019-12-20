Charlottesville men accused of vandalizing Confederate statue briefly appear in court

The two men charged in connection with vandalism of a Confederate statue went before a judge Friday morning.

(Source: WVIR)
December 20, 2019 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 10:27 AM

Thirty-one-year-old Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera and 44-year-old Jesse Tobias Beard appeared in Charlottesville General District Court early Friday, December 20. Both are charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing.

Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera is charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing
Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera is charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing
Jesse Tobias Beard is charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing
Jesse Tobias Beard is charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing

Police say they watched the two men break through the orange barrier around the base of the statue of General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in Court Square Park just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19.

Friday, the judge ordered each man to get a letter from an attorney.

McCarthy-Rivera and Beard are currently out on bond, and are scheduled to be back in court on February 13, 2020.

