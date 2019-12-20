Charlottesville men accused of vandalizing Confederate statue briefly appear in court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The two men charged in connection with vandalism of a Confederate statue went before a judge Friday morning.
Thirty-one-year-old Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera and 44-year-old Jesse Tobias Beard appeared in Charlottesville General District Court early Friday, December 20. Both are charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing.
Police say they watched the two men break through the orange barrier around the base of the statue of General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in Court Square Park just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19.
Friday, the judge ordered each man to get a letter from an attorney.
McCarthy-Rivera and Beard are currently out on bond, and are scheduled to be back in court on February 13, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.