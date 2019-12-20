Area businesses help Charlottesville family after teenager crashed into their mobile home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Nobody wants to be out of their home during the holidays, but that's exactly what's happening to one Charlottesville family. A teenager crashed into their mobile home, making it inhabitable.
Now, some businesses are stepping in to keep them warm during this difficult time.
The Pritchett family has been struggling to find places to stay since the incident happened at the beginning of November. However, one hotel is giving them a place to stay just in time for Christmas.
For nearly 30 years the Pritchett’s had been coming home to their mobile home on Carlton Avenue, but that all changed in a matter of seconds.
"It was like ‘oh my gosh’, it was so scary,” Elizabeth Pritchett said.
Around 11:00 p.m. on November second they suddenly heard a loud boom.
"At first I had thought something had actually landed on top of our home because it was so loud and everything just shook and you just heard things just falling,” Elizabeth said.
They got up to realize a teenager had driven a car into the side of their home. The impact knocked over the porch, destroyed one of their son's bedrooms and messed up the plumbing.
"We don't have any insurance on our house so we're stuck with everything, we tried to, well we did get a loan, but it wasn't enough,” David Pritchett said.
Since then, the family has bounced from hotel to hotel until their money ran out. They've been staying at the Salvation Army for over a month, but will soon have another place to stay.
The Residence Inn Marriott is stepping in to give them a two-bedroom suite for up to two weeks.
"We're in hospitality so it makes the whole team feel well, very good here about it because it's like we're one big family anyway so to have another family we can help makes us feel really good about ourselves,” Charles Friend, manager of Residence Inn, said.
Elizabeth Pritchett says she isn't upset with the teenager. "I mean he's young, I mean, I know young people do crazy things sometimes, but I don't have any hard feelings about it."
The family says although they don't have a home at the moment, they are thankful they're not on the street.
"We have a roof over our head, that's the main thing, you know, my son has a roof over his head, we have a bed to sleep in, you know, a warm place,” Elizabeth said.
The juvenile is facing charges, but no details are being released at this time. The manager of the Residence Inn says he has already made phone calls to other hotels around the area and they are willing to offer them places to stay as well.
