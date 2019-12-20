ACPD: teen arrested of suspected burglaries and sexual assault

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - Police are charging an Albemarle County teenager in connection with a series of recent burglaries.
Nineteen-year-old Edward Montoya Avila was arrested late Thursday, December 19. Investigators believe he broke in to two homes in the area of Ricky Road and Middlesex Drive last weekend.
The teen is accused of sexually assaulting a minor at one home and stealing from another.
Avila is charged with two felony counts of burglary into an occupied dwelling, one misdemeanor count of petit larceny, one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor He is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information relating to these cases should contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
12/20/2019 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Last night, detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department arrested 19-year-old Edward Montoya Avila, of Albemarle County, in connection with a series of recent burglaries. Avila is suspected of breaking into two homes in the area of Ricky Road and Middlesex Drive during the weekend of December 8, 2019. During these home burglaries, Avila is accused of theft from one house and sexually assaulting a minor at another location.
Albemarle Police have charged Edward Montoya Avila with the following:
- Two felony counts of 18.2-89 - Burglary into an occupied dwelling
- One misdemeanor count of 18.2-96 - Petit larceny
- One felony count of 18.2.67.3 - Aggravated sexual battery of a minor
Avila is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information relating to these cases should contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
