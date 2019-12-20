ACPD: teen arrested of suspected burglaries and sexual assault

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Last night, detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department arrested 19-year-old Edward Montoya Avila, of Albemarle County, in connection with a series of recent burglaries. Avila is suspected of breaking into two homes in the area of Ricky Road and Middlesex Drive during the weekend of December 8, 2019. During these home burglaries, Avila is accused of theft from one house and sexually assaulting a minor at another location.