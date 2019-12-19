Village School students donate to Kindness Cafe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Students at an all-girls school in Charlottesville have raised more than $1,000 for a business committed to helping adults with disabilities.
The Village School donated a portion of the proceeds from its annual craft fair to the Kindness Café Thursday, December 19.
The café is set to open next year in the Brooks Family YMCA, and will employ adults with cognitive disabilities
The Kindness Café is hosting a pop up exhibit through Friday, December 20, where you can buy a few holiday treats.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.