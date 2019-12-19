UVA hosts legislative forum at Rotunda

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - It's time to look ahead at what next year's General Assembly session will look like. 57th District Delegate-Elect Sally Hudson is now laying out her priorities.
A few members of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors, two state senators and Hudson held the town hall in the UVA Rotunda. They discussed everything from plans to pass the Equal Rights Amendment to getting rid of gerrymandering, but one hot political topic did not get brought up.
The group did not discuss gun control measures at the hour-long town hall on Thursday afternoon. A few counties in Virginia have passed resolutions becoming Second Amendment sanctuaries but the legislators did not discuss their plan for guns in the next session.
Hudson says she has a few priorities when she takes office in January, including addressing discrimination against the LGBTQ community, specifically addressing Virginia being a state where it is still legal to fire someone because of their sexuality.
Hudson also addressed what she wants to accomplish. "My top priority in the coming session is election reform. We've got redistricting reform to do and we need to make it easier for all Virginians to make their voices heard at the ballot box."
Hudson also stressed the importance of civic engagement and if you have an issue that concerns you to bring that up with an elected official to try and bring about change.
