UVA football players hand out turkeys at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - University of Virginia football gave Cavalier fans plenty to cheer about this season with the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division championship. On Wednesday, some Wahoos gave the community something even more important.
Some Cavaliers took a break from the practice field Wednesday to make sure hundreds in the area will have a Christmas feast ready for their family.
Kroger donated 10 turkeys for every Cavalier touchdown this season as part of the ‘Touchdowns for Turkeys’ campaign. Fifty-two touchdowns meant 520 birds for the guys to hand out at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
