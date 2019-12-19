Three new Charlottesville city councilors sworn in to office

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is officially welcoming three new members to city council. They were sworn in on Thursday and say they're ready to get to work.
Inside Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's McIntire Room, Sena Magill, Michael Payne, and Lloyd Snook each raised their right hand and took the oath of office.
All three Democrats will replace councilors Wes Bellamy, Mike Signer, and Kathy Galvin.
Magill, Payne, and Snook will join current Vice Mayor Heather Hill and Mayor Nikuyah Walker come January.
"It’s a big deal and I’m truly honored to have won this election. It’s a lot of faith people are putting in me and I’m really hoping I can live up to it,” Magill stated.
"It’s exciting and I’m optimistic about the future. It’s a great community in Charlottesville and so I’m just excited to work with the community to help create change,” Payne said.
"We are anxious to listen to what we have heard during the campaign and what people will continue to tell us during the four years so that we can do the best for the city of Charlottesville,” Snook said.
Jennifer L. McKeever, Sherry P. Kraft, Lashundra Bryson Morsberger, and James Edward Bryant, the four newest members of the Charlottesville School Board, were also sworn in on Thursday afternoon.
