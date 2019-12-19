Teen girl accused of sneaking into small plane, driving it into fence at California airport

Teen girl accused of sneaking into small plane, driving it into fence at California airport
Handcuffs on wooden table generic (Source: Gray Television)
December 19, 2019 at 6:27 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 6:27 AM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at a central California airport and drove it into a chain-link fence.

The police chief for Fresno Yosemite International Airport says the teenager climbed a fence topped with barbed wire, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence Wednesday.

He says the girl breached a fence about a quarter-mile from the commercial terminals, but no passenger planes were in danger.

Airport officials say officers found the teen in the pilot’s seat, wearing a headset. The teen was booked into juvenile hall.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.