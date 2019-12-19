Suspects arrested in connection with vandalism of Jackson statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Two people are under arrest after Charlottesville police say they caught them trying to vandalize the statue of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
Police say they watched two men break through the orange barrier around the base of the statue in Court Square Park just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19.
An officer on scene told NBC29 that the men will be charged with felony trespassing and vandalism.
Police say they'll release more details later Thursday.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.