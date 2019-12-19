No. 9 Virginia Returns from exam break to beat Stony Brook 56-44

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The No. 9 Virginia basketball team got 14 points from Kihei Clark and 13 points from Mamadi Diakite in beating Stony Brook 56-44 Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
Jay Huff added 12 points off the bench.
Braxton Key played seven minutes off the bench in his first game action since injuring his wrist. Key missed four games.
Virginia led 28-21 at halftime. The 'Hoos shot 40.4 percent from the field. Stony Brook shot 37.8 percent.
Jay Huff says, “We needed to make sure they didn’t come back, a little bit. We’ve been in those situations before, and the way our games go, there are times where a lead that might be smaller for some teams, is certainly bigger for us, because of the way we defend.”
Head coach Tony Bennett adds, “You always want to keep improving. I know this will sound funny, but we try and tighten up our defense even more, to keep us in there. We responded well enough, and keep fighting to be as good as we can.”
The Cavaliers improve to 9-1 on the season and play host to South Carolina on Sunday.
Team Notes
• UVA is 8-0 when limiting opponents to fewer than 50 points
• UVA is 95-2 when achieving the mark in the Tony Bennett era
• Bennett-coached teams are 120-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 50 points (25-1 in three years at Washington State)
Series Notes
• UVA and Stony Brook met for the first time
Player Notes
• Double-figure scorers: Kihei Clark (14), Mamadi Diakite (13), Jay Huff (12)
• Francisco Caffaro make his first career start
• Braxton Key played seven minutes after missing three games with a wrist injury
• Clark tallied 14 points, five rebounds and six assists for his third 10-5-5 game of the season
• Clark matched a career high with six turnovers
• Casey Morsell matched a season high with two steals
