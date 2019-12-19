NBC29 Commenting Policy

- All comments are moderated. No comment will appear on the site without first being reviewed. While we attempt to review comments as soon as they come in, there will be times when there is a delay. Comments are typically reviewed faster during business hours. Moderation can be less frequent in the evening and on weekends. Be patient, if it doesn’t violate the rules, your comment will appear, it just may take longer at times.
- Be considerate. Name calling, personal attacks, insults, bullying, belittling others, racism, bigotry, misogyny or harassment of any kind will not be tolerated.
- No cursing. Use of any of the curse words and/or slurs we have on our blacklist will automatically flag the comment for moderators. These comments will be approved on a case-by-case basis.
- Stay on topic. If your post does not address the article or relate to it in some context, it will be removed.
- We do not edit posts. We do not edit posts for any reason. You may write a thoughtful and insightful post but, if it includes something that violates our policy - name calling, links, off topic - the entire post will be removed.
- Threaded Comments: In the event it is discovered that a comment was approved in error, it will be removed, along with all comments in response to the removed comment.
- No trolling. If you post a deliberately offensive or provocative comment with the aim of upsetting someone or eliciting an angry response from them, your post will be deleted. Continued offenses will result in being permanently banned.
- Flagging posts - We encourage you to flag a post that violates our terms of service, contains spam or offensive language. However, flagging because you don't agree with someone is unacceptable. Continued flagging of comments that do not violate our terms of service will result in being permanently banned.
- No links allowed. Due to the risk of potential security issues for our moderators and the public, links will not be allowed.
- No Posting personally identifiable information. Posts that contain personal information such as phone numbers, street address, or email address will be removed.
- English only. We do not have the time or resources to translate foreign language posts.
The following are not allowed on Disqus in general, and we abide by their rules. If you commit any of the following, your post will be removed and you will be reported to Disqus:
- Targeted harassment and encouraging others to do so.
- Spam.
- Impersonation.
- Direct threat of harm.
- Posting personally identifiable information.
- Inappropriate profile content
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.