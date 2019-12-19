Fluvanna’s Walt Stribling signs with East Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County lineman Walt Stribling was recognized Thursday for signing with East Carolina.
Stribling officially signed with ECU on Wednesday during the NCAA’s early signing period.
Stribling says he expects to play offensive tackle at ECU.
Stribing will enroll early at ECU. He heads to Greenville, NC next month.
“It’s a big advantage for me just getting in the program early,” says Stribling. “Just getting in with the coaches and have them teach me more, It’s a great advantage. The decision was easy to just get a whole six months head start on everyone that wouldn’t have left. I get in the program, I get in the weight room with coach Williams. I get a feel for everyone down there So it wasn’t a hard one.”
