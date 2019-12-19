A few more chilly days; warmer for the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Central Virginians woke up to brutally cold temperatures in the teens this morning. This afternoon, temperatures will not be much better. We’ll only get into the 30s for highs this afternoon. Most of us will be back in the teens tonight.
There will not be too many changes in the coming days. Skies will be a little cloudier on Saturday, but otherwise sunshine will win out each day leading up to Christmas.
The most noticeable change in the weather in the near future will be the temperatures. By Sunday, highs will be in the 50s. From there, temperatures will raise a few degrees each day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day highs will be near 60,
Today: Mostly sunny. cold. Highs in the 30s.
Tonight: Mostly clear, frigid. Highs in the teens to near 20.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Variable clouds. Cool. Highs in the lower 40s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Milder. Highs near 50.
Monday: Sunny. Milder Highs in the 50s.
Tuesday, Christmas Eve: Sunshine. Comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday, Christmas: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
