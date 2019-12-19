Congressman Denver Riggleman hosts telephone town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The United States House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Congressman Denver Riggleman called Wednesday’s proceedings “ridiculous” and says Democrats used hearsay to impeach the president.
After a contentious day of debating, the vote largely fell along partisan lines but a few Democrats did join Republicans to oppose impeachment.
In his speech on the House floor, Riggleman accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election and said their time would be better spent passing legislation to address the opioid epidemic or reduce student debt.
Democrats argued President Trump abused his power by asking the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. They also alleged Trump obstructed Congress by blocking the testimony of several former administration officials and refusing to provide documents responding to House subpoenas.
“It scares me a bit. When I ran for Congress I wanted to do good things for the people, it seems like to me that if we use impeachment as a political weapon this could happen to Democrats and Republicans as we go through this and again I think this sets a terrible precedent,” Riggleman said.
Riggleman called for a full trial in the Senate but it is unclear how Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, will proceed.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.