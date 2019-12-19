Colder Temps Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A reinforcing shot of cold air settles in tonight, behind a dry cold front. Lows Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper 10s across much of the region. Wind chills may drop to the lower teens and single digits. Cold sunshine Thursday with highs holding in the upper 30s. Still another cold start Friday, but highs climb back into the 40s.
This weekend is trending dry, but a storm is forecast to stay to our south, may bring more clouds for us Saturday into Sunday. Currently no precipitation is expected. Chilly 40s Saturday, but temperatures reaching into the upper 40s and low the 50s by Sunday. As we move into Hanukkah and Christmas week, seasonably mild temperatures in the 50s and dry conditions are expected through Christmas Day.
The Winter Solstice occurs Saturday at 11:19 PM.
Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and very cold. Lows mid to upper 10s.
Thursday: Sunny, cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.
Sunday Night - Start of Hanukkah: Partly cloudy, lows low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s.
Tuesday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Christmas Day - Wednesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs mid 50s.
