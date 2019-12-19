Cold arctic blast !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure overhead combined with calm wind has allowed temperatures to plummet this morning. Sunshine will blanket the area today, along with calm wind. Overall colder than normal conditions will prevail, however as our wind shifts to the southwest, a gradual warming trend will develop over the next several days. A storm system will track tour south this weekend, perhaps resulting in some additional cloud cover Sunday into Monday. It still looks like a warm Christmas.