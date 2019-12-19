Cold arctic blast !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure overhead combined with calm wind has allowed temperatures to plummet this morning. Sunshine will blanket the area today, along with calm wind. Overall colder than normal conditions will prevail, however as our wind shifts to the southwest, a gradual warming trend will develop over the next several days. A storm system will track tour south this weekend, perhaps resulting in some additional cloud cover Sunday into Monday. It still looks like a warm Christmas.
Today: Mostly sunny and cold, High: around 40
Tonight: “A Cuddle Alert”, clear and cold, Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Partly sunny and milder, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Christmas: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
