Christmas Wonderland at Creative Works Farm supports area youth

CRIMORA, V.A. (WVIR) - There’s still time to see the jolly old elf before Christmas while supporting a good cause. This weekend is the last of the season for Christmas Wonderland at Creative Works Farm in Crimora.
The event is a fundraiser for Camp LIGHT, a summer camp for children with special needs and at-risk youth. Christmas Wonderland promises animals, ornament making, a hayride, all kinds of photo ops and more.
"You can go in the giant gingerbread house behind me here and decorate a cookie with Mrs. Claus. You can also head to the North Pole here and see Santa's workshop and visit Santa Claus and there's a whole other light show that goes on up there too,” Scott Balsley, president of Creative Works Farm, said.
You can even sponsor a camper for this one-of-a-kind ornament. Christmas Wonderland is open on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
