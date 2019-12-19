Charlottesville students participating in Habitat for Humanity project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is getting a helping hand from St. Anne’s-Belfield students.
Students are joining other volunteers at the Harmony Ridge project in Charlottesville.
Megan Kosefeski is one of the many students taking part in the school’s Winter Intensive program, which allows for hand-on learning outside of the classroom.
“It feels really good everyday not only to do physical work, but to know that the work you’re doing means a lot,” Megan said. “I’ve had friends of my own who have had Habitat houses built for them, and we’re reading a book about all the stories written by the CEO of Habitat for Humanity.”
Students have also recently pitched in by painting the Habitat Store, and landscaping at another build site.
