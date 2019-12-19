Charlottesville students participating in Habitat for Humanity project

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is getting a helping hand from St. Anne’s-Belfield students.

St. Anne's-Belfield School students helping out Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville. (Source: WVIR)
By Madison Jones | December 19, 2019 at 1:45 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 1:45 PM

Students are joining other volunteers at the Harmony Ridge project in Charlottesville.

Habitat for Humanity's Harmony Ridge project in Charlottesville. (Source: WVIR)

Megan Kosefeski is one of the many students taking part in the school’s Winter Intensive program, which allows for hand-on learning outside of the classroom.

“It feels really good everyday not only to do physical work, but to know that the work you’re doing means a lot,” Megan said. “I’ve had friends of my own who have had Habitat houses built for them, and we’re reading a book about all the stories written by the CEO of Habitat for Humanity.”

Students have also recently pitched in by painting the Habitat Store, and landscaping at another build site.

