Another Cold Night. Well Chilled Sunshine Friday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Another cold night ahead with morning lows in the 10s to around 20. Well chilled sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s for Friday.
This weekend is trending dry, but a storm forecast to stay to our south, may bring more clouds for us Saturday into Sunday. Currently no precipitation is expected. Chilly 40s Saturday, but temperatures reaching into the upper 40s and low the 50s by Sunday. As we move into Hanukkah and Christmas week, a building ridge in the jet stream will bring seasonably mild temperatures in the 50s. Dry conditions are expected through Christmas Day.
The Winter Solstice occurs Saturday at 11:19 PM.
Tonight:Clear and very cold. Lows 10s to low 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Sunday Night - Start of Hanukkah: Partly cloudy, lows low 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs low to mid 50s.
Tuesday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Christmas Day - Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.
