Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors discuss stricter leash laws, electric scoots, and Rivanna Solar project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A proposed ordinance in Albemarle County could change the rules about walking your four-legged friend without a leash. The potential changes are leaving some area hunt club members concerned about the fate of their sport.
Some supervisors and neighbors say the problem of dogs walking off-leash in the county isn’t new. However, others are concerned that the rules will have too much of an impact on their everyday lives.
On Wednesday, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors discussed new regulations about keeping your four-legged friend on a leash.
"It’s not pleasant to go out and walk your dog on a leash or to go for a walk and have someone with a dog that's not well behaved,” Supervisor Diantha McKeel said.
The new ordinance would prohibit ‘a dog running at large’, more universally known as off-leash. However, some say the potential regulation could change decades-old traditions like hunt clubs.
"We have a pack of foxhounds in the Keswick area and that club has been there for 126 years. We’ve never had our dogs on a leash and I don’t think anyone’s ever complained about it,” Mary Kalergis, who is concerned about regulations, said.
"The ordinance both present and amended would punish a hound and make a crime for a hound to go home early from a hunt if he’s young and doesn't have a clue what’s going on,” Sherry Buttrick, who is concerned about regulations, said.
Others say the ordinance should only apply to more urban areas of the county.
"My wife and I can easily remember being charged by large dogs at least six times,” Bob Garland, who is in favor of regulations, said.
Some supervisors think education on the existing regulations would be better than changing them entirely.
"I just keep thinking of all the ways that people walk their dogs off-leash,” Supervisor Liz Palmer said.
"Try to enforce it and at least attempt to try to address it without just having a county-wide law that is as someone said unenforceable,” Supervisor Norman Dill said.
The board was set to vote Wednesday night but has postponed a vote to review the proposed ordinance. They will reconsider it at its second meeting in February.
Electric scooters could soon be hitting the streets in Albemarle County. On Wednesday, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted six-to-one to approve a list of regulations for dockless scooters, motorized bicycles, and mopeds.
The full list of regulations closely mirrors the city of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia in hopes of making the rules more universal for the community.
"I consider the use of bicycles, e-scooters, and mopeds alike a way to reduce congestion, a way to reduce our carbon footprint, while adding to the quality of life for those that call this area our home,” Jay Hightman, who lives in Albemarle County, said.
A solar project in Albemarle County is looking to take longer than expected. On Wednesday, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved a permit to allow Rivanna Solar an extra three years to complete an electrical generation facility that will have solar panels on about 90-acres of land.
The project will be located on Buck Island Road in Scottsville. SolUnesco is behind the project. The new completion date is set for March of 2023.
