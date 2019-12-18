Water line repairs underway in Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - Crews with the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) are repairing a water line that connects Beaver Creek Reservoir to the Crozet Water Treatment Plant.
They got the call around 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, and immediately dispatched to the scene by the intersection of Brown’s Gap Turnpike and Old Three Notch’d Road.
“When the leak came in the distribution system and then storage tanks in Crozet were relatively full,” RWSA Director of Operation Dave Tungate said. “So we had ample water stored in the system, and so that was the good news.”
Officials say the line that burst is the original one to the treatment plant, which was installed in 1964 and was scheduled to be replaced in the next five years.
The cause of the leak is still under investigation.
Officials are asking the community to conserve and be mindful of their water use throughout the day. They are also asking drivers to avoid the area of the break.
Crews hope to have the water line repaired by around 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 18.
12/18/2019 Release from the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority:
At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17th, there was break in the raw water line that transmits water from the Beaver Creek Reservoir to the Crozet Water Treatment Plant.
Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority crews, along with crews from the Albemarle County Service Authority, were dispatched to the site and have begun the process of repairing the water line.
The break occurred between the intersection of Browns Gap Turnpike and Old Three Notch’d Road and Route 240. Please avoid this area, if possible.
We are also asking the Crozet community to conserve and be mindful of water use today, as crews work as quickly as possible to repair the line and restore full service to the water treatment plant.
The repair is expected to be complete by 4 p.m.
