A Thread of Hope hosts pop-up shop at Building Goodness Foundation headquarters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A pop-up shop in Charlottesville is helping people ‘give twice’ with one purchase while holiday shopping. A Thread of Hope sells hand-made crafts by Mayan artisans in Guatemala at Building Goodness Foundation's office.
The money raised will go to building a new headquarters, showroom, and weaving center for Asociación Maya. This is for women who live in the highlands of Guatemala and have survived genocide.
"It's really important that people be able to have, make a living with dignity and make a decent wage so they can support their families and they can feed their children,” Organizer Eliza Strode said.
The organization is looking to raise around $400,000. The shop will be going on until 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
