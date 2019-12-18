Staunton Downtown Development Association’s new executive director trains with predecessor

STAUNTON, VA (WVIR) - The new executive director of the Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) is just getting started. Right now, Greg Beam is learning the job from his predecessor Julie Markowitz.
Beam has a background of volunteer and nonprofit experience, eight years on the SDDA board, and most recently served as the marketing and development for the Valley Mission.
Beam says he loves working with volunteers and pulling people into a conversation. "Seeing what we can do together, when we're all working together. I think we can accomplish so much more than it just being my way, or my views. I like to say ‘we’. I like for it to be about us and what are we gonna do to continue to make our downtown an amazing place to be."
Beam says he has big shoes to fill, but he’s looking forward to the challenge.
