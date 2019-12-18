Several Charlottesville businesses close up shop as 2019 comes to an end

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - It’s been a rough end to 2019 for several Charlottesville businesses. With four popular bars and restaurants closing in the city in December alone, many customers are left asking, “What happened?”
Some Charlottesville favorites are closing up shop. Jefferson Ale House and Sugar Shack Donuts both locked their doors unexpectedly earlier in the month.
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery announced that Sunday will be its last day in business. And Tuesday night, Tin Whistle Irish Pub let people know it will be closing its doors for good come January first.
"It’s a shame. Charlottesville prides itself on supporting businesses. I’m a small business owner myself. I know how difficult it is to run these,” Jerry Miller, CEO of VMV Brands and I Love CVille, said
While Sugar Shack's founder is facing a pair of lawsuits and Tin Whistle cites a landlord dispute, Miller says he believes these closings are brought on by a number of different factors. "Let's be honest, the restaurant, food and beverage category is extremely saturated in Charlottesville. There is a lot of competition. I think the West Main corridor, where three of the four businesses are located, still has a lot of evolving to do."
For the West Main businesses, Miller says construction and a lack of parking solutions could have played a role.
Charlottesville Regional Chamber Of Commerce President Elizabeth Cromwell says it’s important to pay attention to trends and monitor them closely. The chamber is launching a Hospitality Roundtable in 2020 to learn some of the challenges that the industry faces.
"We hope that we will begin to not only get a good feedback loop about what is important to those industries and where their pain points are but also we want to start talking with a common voice on behalf of that industry,” Cromwell said.
As the West Main corridor develops, Miller expects new condos and apartment complexes will lead to more foot traffic, which could help future businesses.
