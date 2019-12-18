Santa visits with families at UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - The holidays can be a merry time to spend with family, but not everyone gets that chance.
Santa used some holiday magic to bring cheer to families at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital Wednesday, December 18.
Santa and his helpers also brought along presents like cloths, books, and toys for kids and their siblings.
Carrie in the Neonatal Infant Care Unit got her first-ever photo with Santa Wednesday. Her mom said the visit helped keep the holiday spirit: “We don’t get to have her at home, so this really helps make us feel a little more at ease, and gives us something to celebrate and enjoy,” she said.
This is the 35th year Santa has stopped by and gave parents the chance to get a holiday photo.
