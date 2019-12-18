Quick shot of cold air

Tracking a clipper

By David Rogers | December 18, 2019 at 7:41 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 7:54 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Sunny and cold start to the day. A fast moving "Clipper " front will move through our area today. The northwest wind will increase during the afternoon, making temperatures feel colder. The front will move through dry, but will lower wind chills into the single digits tonight. Sunshine and below normal conditions Thursday. However, a southwest flow will cause a gradual warm up into the weekend. That warming trend will continue into next week, with temperatures nearing 60 on Christmas Eve day.

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly, High: 44

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy and breezy, Low: around 20

Thursday: Mostly sunny, and cold, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Increasing clouds, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, and nice, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, and milder, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s, Low: low 40s

