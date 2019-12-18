Quick shot of cold air

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Sunny and cold start to the day. A fast moving "Clipper " front will move through our area today. The northwest wind will increase during the afternoon, making temperatures feel colder. The front will move through dry, but will lower wind chills into the single digits tonight. Sunshine and below normal conditions Thursday. However, a southwest flow will cause a gradual warm up into the weekend. That warming trend will continue into next week, with temperatures nearing 60 on Christmas Eve day.