Quick shot of cold air

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Sunny and cold start to the day. A fast moving "Clipper " front will move through our area today. The northwest wind will increase during the afternoon, making temperatures feel colder. The front will move through dry, but will lower wind chills into the single digits tonight. Sunshine and below normal conditions Thursday. However, a southwest flow will cause a gradual warm up into the weekend. That warming trend will continue into next week, with temperatures nearing 60 on Christmas Eve day.
Today: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly, High: 44
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy and breezy, Low: around 20
Thursday: Mostly sunny, and cold, High: upper 30s...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s
Saturday: Increasing clouds, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, and nice, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, and milder, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s, Low: low 40s
