NBC29 Special Report on Suicides: Ginger’s Story

At the end of his second semester, with only final exams to go, Austin contacted his mom. “He’s like, ‘Mom, things are not good.’ And I was like, ‘You know buddy, you are home in five days,” she recalled. “’Knock these exams out, and I do not care how you finish, I do not care. Finish them, because that’s not… What matters is get through that week, and get you home, and let’s just work on you.’ And I did not know to ask in that moment, ‘Are you thinking about killing yourself?’”