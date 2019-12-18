Louisa’s Noah Robinson signs with Old Dominion football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Louisa County High School wide receiver Noah Robinson signed with Old Dominion on Wednesday during college football’s early signing period.
Robinson becomes one of the first recruits for new ODU head coach Ricky Rahne.
Robinson was voted first-team all district this past season and also all-region. He will remain a receiver in college.
Robinson says he thinks Old Dominion was a good fit for him and could be the start of something really awesome.
“It’s one of the greatest feelings of my life,” says Robinson. “All this hard work pays off. Until I move in on January 10th, I’m just going to work out and work my butt off and when I get there really start working hard.”
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.