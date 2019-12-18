Long-time educator, administrator retiring from ACPS

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - A longtime educator with Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is retiring after nearly 40 years.
Ashby Kindler was an advocate for social-emotional learning before the term existed. Now, the practice is a widespread and growing priority in education.
Kindler helped her schools win state and federal awards, and she’s pushed for social-emotional learning to be at the forefront of teaching. She says what’s kept her working this long are the students she’s helped succeed.
“To watch those children who finally say, ‘I get it.' Like, ‘I know that I direct my future,’" she recalled. “There are lots and lots of those stories.”
Kindler held many titles with ACPS, including principal, administrator, and coordinator of federal programs. She began her career as a teacher at the county’s first alternative school.
“Our job was to really create an environment that was need-fulfilling for kids: They either weren’t comfortable and not learning and or not behaving very well in their traditional schools, so our job was to build relationships with them so they would begin to value their education,” Kindler said.
Kindler’s list of accomplishments is extensive, and includes:
- She helped the school system win state and federal awards.
- She has done consulting work to create environments that help students nationwide assume responsibility for their learning.
- Now, she works with about 1,000 homeless students to help them create a plan for their futures.
"Of course we want kids to master the content and the skills, that’s our job, that’s what school is about, but we’re working with human beings,” Kindler said. “They have to be intact, whole people to be able to use the skills and knowledge to the best of their ability.”
Kindler will retire on December 31. She says she plans to spend a lot of time with family and hiking.
