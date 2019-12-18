Long, dry stretch ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Chilly and dry conditions are now among us after a cold front brought a few showers yesterday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon.
A secondary, weak cold front will usher in some even colder air tonight. Lows Thursday morning will be in the teens and 20s. Wind chills may drop to the lower teens and single digits. Chilly sunshine will carry us through the end of the work week.
Over the weekend, there will be an increase in cloud cover, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will gradually climb, reaching the 50s again by Sunday. These milder temps will stay with us through the Christmas holiday. There is no chance of a “White Christmas” this year locally.
Today: Sunny, chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tonight: Mostly clear, very cold. Lows in the teens to near 20. Wind chills may drop to the single digits.
Tomorrow. Cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens and 20s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Milder. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday, Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. Unseasonably mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
