Indivisible Charlottesville hosts ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ rally calling for President Trump’s impeachment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Activists gathered in downtown Charlottesville on Tuesday to call on lawmakers to impeach President Donald Trump.
Indivisible Charlottesville hosted the ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ protest along McIntire Road near Preston Avenue. This was just one of hundreds of protests happening across the country ahead of the anticipated House vote on impeachment Wednesday.
The group wants to show Virginia Congressman Denver Riggleman the support for impeachment in the 5th District.
