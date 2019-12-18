CVS adds new security measure in Virginia, other states

CVS pharmacy stores across Virginia are adding a new security measure in an effort to make sure prescriptions are safe.

December 18, 2019

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - CVS pharmacy stores across Virginia are adding a new security measure in an effort to make sure prescriptions are safe.

Time-delay safes are now being used to store certain drugs - like Oxycodone - in more than 4,000 CVS pharmacies in 13 states.

The time delay makes it so that pharmacists cannot access the drugs quickly, which also stops criminals from swiping items and making a quick getaway.

Every region has certain CVS stores that have designated drop-off spot for any expired medications you want to properly dispose of. In Albemarle County, it’s the CVS by Forest Lakes.

