CVS adds new security measure in Virginia, other states

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - CVS pharmacy stores across Virginia are adding a new security measure in an effort to make sure prescriptions are safe.
Time-delay safes are now being used to store certain drugs - like Oxycodone - in more than 4,000 CVS pharmacies in 13 states.
The time delay makes it so that pharmacists cannot access the drugs quickly, which also stops criminals from swiping items and making a quick getaway.
Every region has certain CVS stores that have designated drop-off spot for any expired medications you want to properly dispose of. In Albemarle County, it’s the CVS by Forest Lakes.
