Covenant’s Nic Sanker signs with Princeton football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Covenant school football star Nic Sanker signed with Princeton on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
Sanker chose Princeton over Penn.
Sanker has been a star wide receiver at Covenant leading the Eagles to two straight 8-man VISFL championships, but he’ll play outside linebacker in college.
The last two seasons Sanker has had 1,341 yards receiving with 17 touchdowns. On defense he’s made 81 tackles with 10 sacks and three defensive touchdowns.
Sanker has been outstanding in the classroom with a 4.37 GPA.
He was asked how big of a factor were academics in his college decision.
“It was actually a big deal," says Sanker. "I love to learn and I love to improve myself in every single way that I can because I want to be the best version of myself. It’s a dream come true. Every single kid wants to have this chance and it’s a blessing for me to say that I have it.”
This past season Sanker was named All-State at wide receiver and defensive line.
