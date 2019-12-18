Charlottesville teachers singing to students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Teachers at Walker Upper Elementary School in Charlottesville are making sure students have some holiday cheer before a break from classes.
Erika Pierce, an instructional coach at the school, sings to students as they arrive in the morning . She and other teachers are working to keep students engaged ahead of the holidays.
“Right before winter break is a tough time for many students. It’s exciting, but it’s also a time where people are going through trauma,” Pierce said. “It’s a little scary to think about leaving school, it’s a safe place.”
The Fine Arts Department has also been playing holiday music when students get off of school buses in the morning.
English-as-a-second language students are also getting into the spirit, and will go caroling around classes Thursday, December 19.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.