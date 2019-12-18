Charlottesville journalists team up to break down the Jens Soering case in “Small Town, Big Crime” podcast

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A former University of Virginia student convicted of a double murder in Bedford County is back in his home country. Jens Soering served more than 33-years behind bars for murdering his then girlfriend's parents, Nancy and Derek Haysom of Bedford County, in 1985. However, many still proclaim his innocence.
Soering’s deportation on Tuesday coincides with the release of a new podcast by journalists and investigators who worked on his case and say there are still questions that need to be answered.
"We realized that this was a story that we felt like timing-wise was really important,” Jaclyn Piermarini, co-creator of the podcast, said.
Three Charlottesville journalists are teaming up to break down the details of the Jens Soering case in a new podcast called 'Small Town, Big Crime'.
"A lot of cases that were settled, say in the 80s like the Jens Soering case, have a lot of unanswered questions that can be answered by current DNA technology. So we felt like this was an excellent opportunity to delve back into a case that still had a lot of questions,” Piermarini said.
“I've had wonderful, wonderful friends in America. A lot of the police officers. That's the only reason I'm here. Because so many police officers came forward, investigated this case, found out the truth, and they let me go,” Soering said.
Stanley Lapekas, a retired special agent with the FBI, spent years trying to prove Soering’s innocence. “When I was in the government, there was a phrase that used to float around, that the first person under the tree would get all the shade so I started to believe that that's what happened in this case."
Lapekas says he has mixed feelings about Soering’s parole. He hopes it does not simply bring an end to a case he believes is still unsolved. "I truly believe that there are possibly other people involved in this crime and to just let it go - I think that's very wrong."
The first three episodes are out now. If you want to check them out, you can click here.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.