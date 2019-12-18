Armed felon convicted in Louisa Co. of rape and forcible sodomy of a child

On October 9, 2018, a Virginia State Police Interdiction Trooper stopped the Defendant’s vehicle in Louisa County and arrested him for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine, also known as “ice”, a controlled substance, into the commonwealth for the purpose of sale or distribution. The Trooper transported the Defendant to the Central Virginia Regional Jail. While in jail, the Defendant called his sister and asked her to go to his recreational vehicle, or “RV”, and delete all data on his phones and in his email accounts. His sister went to his RV, turned on his electronic devices, and immediately located videos and still images of the Defendant sexually abusing a child. She called their father and told him about the abuse. He promptly reported the crimes to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.