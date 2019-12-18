Albemarle County Economic Development Authority presents “Broadway Blueprint” plans

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is looking at new ways to better redevelop Woolen Mills. On Tuesday, the Economic Development Authority (EDA) presented plans for the “Broadway Blueprint”.
The plan lays out a study that would look at new ways to manage public and private investments in the Woolen Mills area of Albemarle County.
"This area is transforming today as a result of the Woolen Mills redevelopment, as well as Willow Tree, locating in that area as a government agency. We’re trying to make certain that the area transforms into something the community wants,” Economic Development Director Roger Johnson said.
The Albemarle County Planning Commission also got a look at the potential projects on Tuesday night. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have final say over the plans.
