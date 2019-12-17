Ware Elementary student takes a spin in a fire truck after winning month-long reading program

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - It's not every day a fire truck picks you up from school but that's just what happened for a Staunton third grader on Monday. Ware Elementary student Paxton Haynes was the lucky winner of a month’s long reading program.
Every week since august, Staunton firefighters have been coming into Ware reading to students. For each reading goal completed a student’s name went into a drawing for monthly parties and the grand prize.
"Just getting the kids to want to read, I think this is just a program that motivates them. It gets local heroes in the school. It gets them talking to the kids, motivating them to read, but even just to do well in school,” Ware Literacy Coach Emily Rodzinka said.
Paxton rode off in the fire truck with his parents, little sister, teachers, and more than 400 students sending him off. Ware expects to bring the program back next year.
