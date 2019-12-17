UVA students documenting graffiti at Alderman Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Alderman Library has a lot more than just books in the stacks. Students have been drawing their thoughts there for years, but it all will be gone soon since the library is undergoing renovations.
Some students say they don’t want the graffiti to be lost, so they are taking matters into their own hands: They have spent months documenting, analyzing and photographing graffiti written on 176 study cubicles.
Pictures are now stored in a database, and organized by common themes. Most of the graffiti displays encouraging messages to inspire others, while other notes speak on politics, poetry, music and Greek life at UVA.
The graffiti project is a way for current students to still have a connection to hundreds of former students.
"This was a place where students from generations before had also sat and studied, and tied themselves to their chairs. There was kind of a feeling of solidarity between generations of students," Professor Liz Dobrin said.
Students have collected over 3,500 photos since starting the project.
Alderman Library is scheduled to close in the spring of next year, and then will reopen in 2023.
