Southwest wind brings in warmer temperarues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -Light showers will blanket the area today. Temperatures will rise into the 50s. Northerly wind will bring chilly conditions for the mid and late week. However, high pressure will deliver sunshine and eventually an above normal stretch of weather through next week. Right now, it looks like a warm Christmas across our area.
Today: Early showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and cold, Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: around 40...Low: low 20s
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: upper 40s...Low, low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low Mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.