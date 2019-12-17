Southwest wind brings in warmer temperarues

Dry stretch through next week

By David Rogers | December 17, 2019 at 8:13 AM EST - Updated December 17 at 8:13 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -Light showers will blanket the area today. Temperatures will rise into the 50s. Northerly wind will bring chilly conditions for the mid and late week. However, high pressure will deliver sunshine and eventually an above normal stretch of weather through next week. Right now, it looks like a warm Christmas across our area.

Today: Early showers, then mostly cloudy and breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, and cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and colder, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, High: upper 40s...Low, low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.