Scottsville recognizes area business anniversaries during town council meeting

SCOTTSVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - On Monday, Scottsville recognized businesses that have called the town home for years and in some cases, decades. It honored the businesses in a special moment during its regular town council meeting.
Scottsville's city council says this is the first year the town has recognized anniversaries for businesses. The oldest business the council recognized? Truist, formerly BB&T, which had been in Scottsville for the past 85 years.
The council got the idea for the recognition when a local business owner noted to a town employee that her company was about to celebrate five years in business.
"What a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season to actually thank them for what they have done for us,” Scottsville Mayor Nancy Gill said.
While this was the first year the town recognized such anniversaries, they plan to hold more events like it in the future.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.