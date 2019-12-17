Salvation Army holds a battle of the bells in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A little friendly competition is helping the Salvation Army drum up donations in Albemarle County.
The nonprofit held a Battle of the Bells outside the Walmart on Route 29 early Tuesday, December 17.
Salvation Army Development Director Antonio Nice and WCHV radio host Joe Thomas each stood by an entrance and rang bells from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
"One of the goals, most certainly, is to kind of bring some awareness around what we do at the Salvation Army. Another goal is the fact that we need volunteers, and that’s how the Salvation Army runs: It’s on volunteerism. And then we, you know, we have a goal of $100,000 at the kettle’s in terms of raising money,” Rice said.
"On a morning like this, you know there are people who don’t want to sit in their car for five minutes because it’s too cold. Imagine somebody doesn’t have a warm car to go to, or warm apartment to go home to,” Thomas said.
Donations are still be tallied to see who won the battle.
