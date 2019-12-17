Riverheads football team earns prestigious awards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Robert Casto has led the Riverheads High School football team to six state championships including his fourth straight this past weekend.
Today Casto tells NBC29 he plans to coach the Gladiators at least another season.
“I’m going to coach next year. I have two more years as far as age goes," says Casto.
Riverheads junior running back Zac Smiley was named the state “Offensive Player of the Year” in class one. Smiley was also named first-team all-state as a linebacker. Coach Casto was named the class one state “Coach of the Year”.
“I’m a firm believer that there is no such thing as a ‘Coach of the Year award’,” says Casto. “When you get a coach of the year award that is a direct reflection of your entire coaching staff. It’s not an individual award."
“If I knew why we are successful I would write a book about it and make a lot of money and I could retire again. It’s the expectations that we have here as players, as coaches, as a community. It’s hard work. It’s not easy,” says Casto.
Casto and Smiley led Riverheads to a perfect 15-0 record this season culminating with another state title.
“When you get a coach of the year award it’s not about me, it’s about us and I think anytime someone says your kids are well coached, there’s a whole bunch of us that are doing it,” says Casto. "It’s not about me, it’s about us and how we’ve all put our kids in a position to be successful. This coach of the year thing it really should say staff because that really what it is to me.”
Remember Casto retired after last year’s state championship win, then came back to coach this year when his successor suddenly resigned in May.
“If it were easy everyone would do it. I tell our kids all the time, everybody wants to be a champion, but not everyone wants to work to be a champion.”
