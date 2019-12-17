No winter woes through next several days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Today will be the last dreary day for a while. Clouds will be low during the early afternoon. This is leading to reduced visibility in many locations. A few light rain showers may be seen as well. Temperatures will be briefly mild this afternoon, hitting the 50s for a short period of time before sunset.
Skies will clear fairly quickly tonight. Temperatures will drop to the 20s and low 30s as a response. Chilly temperatures will carry us into the second half of the work week. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s through Friday. At the same time, we will see the return of some radiant sunshine.
A system from the south will increase the cloud cover over the weekend. At this time, no rain is expected. Temperatures will turn milder Sunday and into next work week.
Today: A few light showers. Foggy, then late clearing. Highs briefly in the 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Tomorrow: Turning sunny. Cooler. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Highs in the 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Milder. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.