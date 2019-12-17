NBC29 Special Report on Suicides: Adrian’s Story

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - The battle to stop a major health concern in this country is ramping up in the face of staggering numbers.
In 2017 more than 47,000 people died by suicide compared to 19,500 who died from homicide. For every person who takes their own life, the Centers for Disease Control estimates another 25 try, which comes out to nearly 1.2 million attempts. To reverse this deadly trend, the move is on for survivors to share their stories, shedding light on these dark decisions, and ultimately saving lives.
Thirty-four-year-old Adrian Stacy is looking forward to a future he almost lost.
“To live through it is an eye opener. It definitely set me on a completely different path than I thought I was going to have 18 years ago,” he said.
At 16, Adrian felt his world caving in: His parents divorced, and his father lived miles away battling cancer. Adrian stayed in Lyndhurst with his mother, a baby sister, and stepfather.
“And one day I came home from school and my mom was gone, and I was like, ‘Where’s my mother?’ And he [the stepfather] said that she had to be hospitalized. She suffered a mental breakdown,” Adrian said. “My stepfather was a truck driver, and he was never home, you know? He was always on the road.”
With no adults in the home, Adrian tried to grow up: “That left me to take care of my little baby sister by myself. I was her brother, her mom, her dad.”
The lack of adult supervision, and Adrian being under the age of 18 at the time, Child Protective Services removed the little girl from the home.
“And now I had nothing left. My father was sick and living down in Franklin, and I was all the way up here, and I had no one,” Adrian recalled.
Overwhelmed with sadness, one evening, Adrian made a dangerous decision to clean two guns his mother kept in the home.
“And I just hit that point, and I just… I put a round in the cylinder and I slammed it shut, and I turned the stereo up to where nobody could hear anything,” he said.
But somebody was listening: Instead of drowning out his fatal intent, the music caught the attention of a friend out walking his dog.
“It wasn’t a millisecond before the hammer dropped I felt a hand snatch it out of my hand just as it went off," Adrian said. “He saved my life that day"
A short time later, Adrian was able to reunite with his father before he died.
“He was my best friend. That man knew everything, except for that,” he said. “Because I knew back then, even just back in the early 2000′s, that was still a very taboo subject to touch on.”
Rebecca Textor is a suicide prevention coordinator for the state, and studies stories like Adrian’s.
“It is true that the majority of people that have been interviewed after a suicide attempt said they were glad that they did not die by suicide,” she said.
“I didn’t exactly have the best hand dealt to me with mental health, but since then I have bounced back, you know? And I have wonderful friends, I have an amazing woman, and it’s just really, really good now,” Adrian said.
His fiancé, Logan, lost her uncle to suicide. The couple now works with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“When she [Logan] found the foundation, she realized that there was a whole community of people: Not just survivors like me and her, but veterans, parents, teachers, an entire community of people who are all going through the same thing,” Adrian said. “One of those being Becky [Rebecca], who jump started this whole thing for me.”
This “thing” is Lock & Talk, a public service announcement for suicide prevention Adrian made when he worked for a pawn shop that sells firearms.
Lock & Talk is only one tool in the intervention kit. In her role, Rebecca reaches across generations, teaching adults how to mentor young people and communicate with those who are struggling.
“Prevention science is about building individual’s resiliency so that there won’t be a mental health crisis,” she said. “How to look for signs that someone is maybe on a downhill slope, that they’re starting to feel more desperate or more emotional pain, and feel more comfortable as a helper asking the question, ‘Are you thinking of suicide?’”
Rebecca’s passion for intervention is born from something very personal: “I survived a suicide attempt over 20 years ago."
Like Adrian, she only recently went public with her story: “I was embarrassed, very embarrassed,” Rebecca said. “If people knew that about me, what would they think? Would they trust what I’m saying? When in reality, I started to realize if I don’t come out and say it, I don’t know, it just didn’t feel honest."
“I got that, because of all of this going on with my story, and I wanted something that I could look at and be like, ‘I lived through that,’” Adrian said.
Live Through This, a nonprofit group, began in 2010. It is dedicated to telling the stories of people who survived their own suicide attempts. These are first-person accounts, and while many of them may be dealing with mental illness, the group reports more than half had no diagnosis.
If you feel you need help, reach out, call somebody. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1800-273-8255, or the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. You can also contact Region Ten Community Services Board to get connected to services.
Information for parents and children can be found at the Dougy Center: The National Center for Grieving Children and Families, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Children, Teens and Suicide Loss, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: I’ve Lost Someone, and Suicide Prevention Resource Center: Programs and Resources.
