Mason’s Toy Box volunteers deliver hundreds of toys to UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Hundreds of toys will soon be in the hands of patients at the University of Virginia’s Children's Hospital. On Tuesday, Mason's Toy Box loaded up a truck with toys and other goodies.
The gifts are for children and their families stuck in the hospital this holiday season. Community members donated many of the items.
“No parent wants to be with their child in the hospital on Christmas or at any time, honestly, and so why not bring some joy and laughter to relieve that. What better medicine is to make a kid laugh and to enjoy their time,” Jennifer Via, a Mason’s Toy Box volunteer, said.
After being delivered to UVA, parents will pick out presents for their kids to unwrap on Christmas morning.
Mason’s Toy Box is still looking for donations this holiday season. You can drop them off at their location in the Shops at Stonefield.
