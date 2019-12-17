Governor Northam presents proposed $135 billion 2020–2022 budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Virginians could soon see a higher tax on gas and tobacco, depending on what lawmakers think of Governor Ralph Northam's proposed two-year budget plan.
Northam unveiled his $135 billion proposal on Tuesday morning in Richmond. He says the plan would put more money in reserves than the state has ever had before while addressing areas that have been underfunded for decades.
“By changing it to a state marketplace we can save Virginians over $50 million and have a lot more control over it,” Northam said.
The plan also called for spending more to boost early education and community college workforce training programs.
Office of Governor Ralph Northam Press Release:
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today presented his budget for Fiscal Years 2020–2022 to the Joint Money Committees of the General Assembly. His proposed budget is the most progressive in Virginia’s history, and makes significant investments in key priorities while maintaining strict fiscal responsibility.
Ahead of his address, Governor Northam previewed budget proposals to invest in K-12 education, address housing affordability, make tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields, protect Virginia’s environment, transform the Commonwealth’s early childhood education system, and combat maternal and infant mortality.
Governor Northam’s proposal also brings Virginia’s total reserve funding to $1.9 billion, over 8 percent of the total budget. This is more than Virginia has had in reserve funds at any time in history, and meets the aggressive goal Governor Northam laid out at the start of his administration, two years early.
The Governor’s full remarks as prepared for delivery are available here.
