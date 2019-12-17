Former UVA student convicted of murder returns to Germany

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A former University of Virginia student convicted of a double murder in Bedford County is back in his home country.
Fifty-three-year-old Jens Soering arrived in Frankfurt, Germany early Tuesday, December 17. He served over 33-years behind bars for murdering his then-girlfriend’s parents in 1985.
Soering admitted to the killings, but later denied the charges, saying he was covering for Elizabeth Haysom.
He was serving a life sentence, but was granted parole last month and deported.
Soering was greeted by supporters at the airport.
“I've had wonderful, wonderful friends in America. A lot of them police officers,” Soering said to the press. “And that's the only reason I'm here, because so many police officers came forward, investigated this case, found out the truth, and they let me go."
Haysom was also paroled last month, and deported to Canada.
