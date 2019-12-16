Chilly Showers, Some Fog Tonight. Drier Colder Mid-Week

Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers Tuesday morning through early afternoon. A milder and breezy afternoon with highs in the 50s. Additional rain looks fairly light around a quarter inch. A cold front will push across the region by Tuesday evening, making for a sharply colder mid to late week, but dry conditions. Breezy and sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Colder Thursday with highs likely holding in the 30s. Chilly and sunny for Friday as well.