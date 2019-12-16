Chilly Showers, Some Fog Tonight. Drier Colder Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - More showers, areas of fog tonight with steady or slowly rising temperatures toward morning, as a warm front pushes north.
Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers Tuesday morning through early afternoon. A milder and breezy afternoon with highs in the 50s. Additional rain looks fairly light around a quarter inch. A cold front will push across the region by Tuesday evening, making for a sharply colder mid to late week, but dry conditions. Breezy and sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Colder Thursday with highs likely holding in the 30s. Chilly and sunny for Friday as well.
This weekend is currently trending dry, but a storm is forecast to stay to our south, may bring more clouds for us Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Saturday the Winter Solstice occurs at 11:19 PM.
Tonight: Cloudy, some showers, areas of fog, Lows mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday: Morning and midday rain. Mild and breezy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 10s to low 20s.
Thursday: Sunny, cold. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the low 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s.
