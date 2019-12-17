Charlottesville program aims to get landlords to improve energy efficiency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville landlords now have an opportunity to make some energy-saving improvements to their properties for free.
Charlottesville City Council passed a resolution Monday, December 16, approving a new pilot program. The Housing Voucher and Energy Efficiency Program (VEEP) addresses two of the city’s goals: improved sustainability, and more affordable housing.
VEEP offers financial incentives to landlords who agree to accept low-income housing vouchers for at least five years. Those incentives come in the form of energy-efficient upgrades, such as replacing an HVAC system or new insulation.
A total of $50,000 will be split among landlords around the city who want to take part in the program.
“We think it's a win-win, as well. We're bringing efficiency into homes in the city that really need some improvements, which ultimately lowers the cost of energy for the person living there. So for voucher recipients, these are low-income community members and we're actually going to make their energy burden less by making the improvements in the home,” Claire Habel with Charlottesville Climate Collaborative said.
The program is a partnership between several sustainability and housing organizations around the city. They’re now looking for 10 properties to take part in the program’s first year.
